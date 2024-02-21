Esports World Cup Reveals First Five Game Titles for Summer 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — February 21, 2024 – Esports World Cup (EWC) Foundation this week revealed the first five games that will be part of the inaugural Esports World Cup this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The addition of Honor of Kings, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, StarCraft II to the Summer 2024 program underscores the EWC’s mission of bringing together diverse game communities for a truly global event.



“With a mix of storied PC games and some of the biggest mobile esports titles in the world, Esports World Cup captures the past, present, and future of esports,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. “StarCraft II, Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Honor of Kings are all outstanding titles for the Esports World Cup. From the games that foundationally defined this industry, to the premier mobile titles beloved by a new wave of gamers, we are building the World Cup to connect with and elevate clubs, players, fans, and the entire esports community.”



The first set of titles features three games with rich histories central to the global popularization of esports. Franchises like StarCraft built standout esports ecosystems during the early days of the industry, and titles such as Dota have consistently shattered viewership and prize pool records throughout decades of competitive play. Counter-Strike 2 represents a new era for a storied esports title, which remains one of the most popular esports in the world 25 years later.



Mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang lay the foundation for a new frontier of esports – one that leans on the accessibility of the platform and opportunities to host top-tier competition anywhere a 5G signal is available. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is among the most-watched esports in the world by peak viewership, and presents an opportunity to engage an underserved, yet large and diverse, segment of esports fans.



Honor of Kings, the most-played mobile MOBA, is the latest title confirmed for inclusion in the Esports World Cup. Honor of Kings has announced a $15 million commitment to build the game's international esports ecosystem. In 2024, its esports circuit will feature more tournaments than ever, with over 1000 events across global markets to support the game's full international launch later this year.



Esports World Cup aims to bring this mix of platforms, genres, and fans together for the largest-ever celebration of gaming as a global sport. Alongside initiatives such as EWC Foundation’s Club Program, announced earlier this month, the tournament will help foster cross-game competition, connecting the audience to their favorite titles and new opportunities for fandom, and facilitating world-class tournaments in dozens of titles.



Participating publishers and games were introduced on social media through related videos that captured not only their unique IP, but the regions that have been integral to their esports history. The campaign highlights the rise of esports as a global sport and the convergence of these regions and their favorite games at the Esports World Cup in summer 2024. The full list of reveals and the cities featured in their CGI reveals to date includes:





