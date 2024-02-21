Construction Of Another Residential Area To Start In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Next month, it is planned to start the construction of another
residential area in the city of Aghdam.
According to Azernews, this was stated by Bashir Hajiyev, the
Deputy Representative of the President in the Economic Region of
Garabagh, on the restoration of water and irrigation infrastructure
in the conference held in Baku on the topic "Reconstruction of
water and irrigation infrastructure in the Garabagh region,"
covering the areas liberated from occupation.
"Currently, the construction of three villages is underway in
Aghdam. These are the villages of Saricali, Khidirli, and Kengerli.
The completion of the second stage of the work is planned by the
end of this year, and the relocation of the population to these
areas is planned for the next year," he noted.
