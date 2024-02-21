UK artists throws away trophy due to government`s Israel support

(MENAFN) In a bold and public statement, celebrated British designer Katharine Hamnett has chosen to renounce her Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honor as a powerful protest against the United Kingdom government's ongoing support for Israel's actions in Gaza.



Hamnett, known for her iconic protest t-shirts and impactful fashion activism, shared a video on social media to convey her strong feelings about the situation.



In the video, Hamnett, donning a t-shirt with the words "Disgusted to Be British" in her distinctive all-caps font, expressed her deep disappointment, stating, "I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza." With a theatrical gesture, she brandished her CBE and placed it symbolically in a trash can. Hamnett emphasized that, in her view, the honor "belongs in the dustbin along with [United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak and [Labour Party leader Keir] Starmer."



Encouraging viewers to take action, Hamnett directed them to a website where they could find information about their Members of Parliament (MPs). She urged them to convey their displeasure and make a stand for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, going as far as suggesting that they inform their representatives that they will not vote for them again unless they support this crucial cause.



In a strategic move, Hamnett also provided a link for viewers to purchase a t-shirt similar to the one she was wearing. This aligns with her longstanding tradition of using fashion as a medium for activism, sending a message that transcends mere symbolism.



Katharine Hamnett's career in the fashion industry dates back to 1979 when she launched her eponymous label. Her early designs, featuring simple slogans in all-caps font, gained attention for their powerful anti-war messages, including "Choose Life," "Education Not Missiles," and "Worldwide Nuclear Ban Now." Throughout the 1980s, she garnered wider acclaim, with influential celebrities and supermodels embracing her designs in music videos, performances, and runway shows.



Hamnett's decision to reject the CBE award adds another chapter to her legacy of using fashion to make impactful statements on global issues. It underscores the intersection of fashion, activism, and geopolitics, reminding the world of the influential role designers can play in shaping public discourse.



MENAFN21022024000045015687ID1107879595