(MENAFN) In a recent statement, United Nations official Philippe Leclerc has argued that Ukraine possesses the legitimate right to demand the return of male refugees evading the military draft. Leclerc, who serves as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) regional director for Europe, emphasized that military mobilization in Ukraine does not amount to persecution, allowing for a theoretical review of legal protection for those avoiding the draft.



Since Kiev declared general mobilization in February 2022, restricting eligible men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country, thousands have reportedly managed to flee illegally. The number of draft dodgers has allegedly increased in recent months, prompting concerns and discussions within Ukraine's government.



In December, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed that military leadership had proposed calling up an additional 450,000-500,000 people, with the country's parliament currently deliberating on a new mobilization law. Leclerc, speaking at a press conference via video link on Tuesday, emphasized that Ukraine has every right to mobilize its population, including refugees of fighting age residing abroad.



While individuals theoretically retain the right to refuse taking up arms in Ukraine based on moral or religious convictions, Leclerc acknowledged that exercising this right in practice is challenging. This highlights the complex interplay between legal obligations and individual rights in the context of military mobilization.



Recently, President Zelensky urged the German government to redirect financial support for Ukrainian refugees on its soil to Kiev. Zelensky's senior aide, Mikhail Podoliak, argued against allowing individuals to "sit out" the conflict abroad and suggested consultations with host nations on potential measures for Ukrainian draft dodgers, such as temporary residence permits, preferential treatment, or aid.



As the refugee crisis continues to escalate, the United Nation's stance on Ukraine's right to seek the return of draft dodgers adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding military mobilization, individual rights, and the broader implications of the conflict with Russia.



