PSG Legends Celebrate Club's History In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The legends of Paris Saint-Germain were in Doha, to celebrate the club's history, in a journey combining football and discovery. In collaboration with its partner Visit Qatar, this unique event reignites the passion of the club's supporters worldwide.

For the very first time in Qatar, PSG celebrate the legends who have shaped its rich and illustrious history, contributing to its rise to become one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world. The exceptional presence in Doha of Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Ronaldinho, Ludovic Giuly, Claude Makélélé, Javier Pastore, Jay-Jay Okocha, Didier Domi, and Nenê, at the heart of exceptional activities, has passionately awaken the memories of loyal supporters of the Rouge & Bleu, across the globe.

During the trip, the illustrious figures of Paris Saint-Germain took part in the“Legends Tour by Visit Qatar” tournament, proudly wearing the captain's armband within teams composed of club partners.

They attended the Doha Tennis Tournament and the Qatar International Food Festival for a special live cooking show, during which renowned chef Alexandre Guillo cooked their favorite dishes right before their eyes. Numerous challenges and discoveries allowed the legends to immerse themselves in the dynamism and excitement surrounding life in the capital of Qatar. This trip was also an opportunity to explore the club's facilities and those of its partners in Doha, such as the PSG Academy, the Aspetar clinic, or the Ooredoo Doha Marathon.

Several unique events brought together Parisian legends and loyal supporters of the club, both young and old, to revive the memorable moments that have marked the history and fame of PSG.

On February 14, the legends gathered to attend the exciting Champions League match between PSG and Real Sociedad, along with over 150 supporters.

The journey of the legends to Doha embodies more than ever the unbreakable relationships that bind the club to its partners, notably Visit Qatar, and the unity within the great family of the Rouge & Bleu, contributing to creating unforgettable moments.