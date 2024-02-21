Sevron Launches Campaign Marking 17 Years Of Safety Software Innovation

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Sevron, one of the UK's leaders in safety software development, has launched this year its #YearOfChemicalSafety campaign in celebration of its 17th anniversary of spearheading safety innovation. With the message“you can make 2024 a year of safety,” the campaign is driven by Sevron's commitment to promote chemical safety across various industries, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Celebrating its success, Sevron proudly announces reaching a landmark of more than 300,000 subscribers from diverse businesses, organisations, and institutions globally. Sevron's flagship product Safety365 has successfully addressed and managed over a million workplace risks and hazards across tens of thousands of locations in 2023 alone.

Safety365 has received outstanding ratings from various platforms such as Trustpilot, Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, reflecting its accomplishment in chemical safety management. The product has been continually cited as the leading safety management software in chemical and COSHH compliance in the region. Equipped with nearly two decades of experience in understanding and addressing safety compliance challenges among businesses and organisations globally, Sevron is set to release new features for Safety365 in the next few months, including software-generated Chemical Risk Assessments (CRA), assisted Safety Data Sheet (SDS) audits and updates, new Risk Assessment process automation functions, COSHH compliance driven improvements, and many more.

According to Luke Halliwell, Sevron's Customer Happiness Manager, the company has broadened its research and development processes in the past three years. Sevron's research team continuously conducts a robust data gathering of health and safety information and use case data to ensure that users achieve compliance with the latest safety regulation updates and the changing safety requirements in the workplace. Meanwhile, Sevron's development team conducts a sustained system improvement process involving a series of beta tests on Safety365 beta features to guarantee adequate usability and user experience.

The Chemical Risk Assessments (CRA) is one of Sevron's biggest and most comprehensive home-grown innovations for release as part of the #YearOfChemicalSafety. According to Halliwell, this new feature automates the creation of a Risk Assessment that summarises chemical safety data about a specific product or substance, giving an informative overview of the most important details such as risk ratings, associated hazards, and various controls in place. Its viability to be quickly accessed, printed, and displayed in work areas, alongside a QR code for linking to the original SDS, enhances its practicality.

Sevron's #YearOfChemicalSafety campaign is also positioned as a call to action for chemical safety awareness and compliance.

It resonates with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, emphasising the importance of chemical safety in safeguarding the health and well-being of workers and communities. The campaign aligns with SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, highlighting the need for proper chemical management, handling, and disposal.

In the recent campaign launch, Sevron released The Ultimate Guide to Chemical Safety in 2024 , an informative resource that offers an in-depth look into the latest strategies and best practices for safety management, including a COSHH and chemical safety action plan to follow for the year. According to Halliwell, the Guide is framed as a comprehensive, all-in-one playbook of relevant, up-to-date information and best practices adherent to chemical safety regulation, created for safety managers to help maintain the standards of chemical safety in their facilities and organisations.

Based on insider information, Sevron is gearing up for a year-long celebration of its 17-year milestone. Free chemical safety resources and tools, webinars, online events, and many other undertakings are set to be conducted throughout the year under the #YearOfChemicalSafety banner.