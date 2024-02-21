Parma Car Care Enhances Service With State-Of-The-Art Wheel Balancer And Tire Changer

(MENAFN- GetNews) Parma Car Care continues to lead the way in auto repair services by installing the Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer and Hunter Revolution Tire Changer.

Parma Car Care , a well-known auto repair shop in Parma, Ohio, is proud to announce the installation of the latest additions to its state-of-the-art equipment lineup – the Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer and Hunter Revolution Tire Changer.

Delivering Precision and Efficiency

These new machines are designed to enhance the quality and speed of tire services , making Parma Car Care a one-stop shop for all tire and wheel needs.

The Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer is a game-changer in the industry. It uses advanced technology to measure tire and wheel assembly forces more accurately. This enables the technicians to identify and correct any imbalances, resulting in a smoother ride and improved customer safety.

Meanwhile, the Hunter Revolution Tire Changer streamlines the tire-changing process. Its innovative features simplify the removal and installation of tires while minimizing the risk of damage. With this equipment, Parma Car Care can efficiently handle various tire types, including low-profile and run-flat tires.

By investing in this cutting-edge equipment, Parma Car Care is committed to providing top-notch services to its valued customers. The new wheel balancer and tire changer align with the shop's mission to deliver precision and efficiency in every aspect of its work.

Unmatched Accuracy and Speed

The Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer stands out for its unparalleled accuracy in detecting wheel and tire imbalances. It uses a load roller to simulate real-world driving conditions, allowing it to identify even the most subtle vibrations that can affect ride quality.

Moreover, this machine employs Hunter's patented SmartWeight technology, which optimizes weight placement to eliminate imbalances. With these advanced features, Parma Car Care can ensure precise wheel balancing, reducing the risk of steering wheel vibrations and uneven tire wear for its customers.

On the other hand, the Hunter Revolution Tire Changer boasts remarkable speed and efficiency. Its fully automated process reduces the manual effort required to change tires, minimizing the chances of accidental damage. This equipment's advanced technology also enables the technicians to work swiftly without compromising the integrity of the tires.

Enhancing the Customer Experience

Adding the Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer and Hunter Revolution Tire Changer is a significant milestone for Parma Car Care. This investment modernizes the shop's tire service capabilities and enhances the overall customer experience.

With the new machines in place, customers can expect faster turnaround times for their tire-related concerns. The precise wheel balancing provided by the Hunter Road Force Elite Wheel Balancer will deliver a smooth and comfortable driving experience. Simultaneously, the efficient tire-changing process of the Hunter Revolution Tire Changer will minimize wait times and ensure quick service.

For more information about the new installations or to schedule an appointment, customers can reach Parma Car Care at their location: 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134, or via phone at 216-741-0446.

To learn more about the company's tire-related services, visit tires/ .