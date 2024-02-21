Collins Aerospace And HNA Aviation Group Enter Into MRO Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Collins Aerospace was selected by HNA Aviation Group to provide nacelle maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to the air service providers subsidiaries, including: Beijing Capital Airlines, Tianjin Airlines, West Air, Lucky Air, and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines.

Each 3-year agreement between the HNA Aviation Group airlines and Collins' MRO facility in Tianjin, China, includes preferred nacelle MRO services for A320 and A320neo aircraft including the V2500, CFM56-5B, and Pratt & Whitney 1100G engine variants.

Liu Weibin, Vice President, Hainan Airlines (left), Dana Stephenson, Vice President, Aftermarket, Advanced Structures, Collins Aerospace (centre) and Cheam Hing Gee, General Manager, Asia MRO, Advanced Structures, Collins Aerospace (right)

Continue Reading

"Our team is committed to providing world class support in delivering MRO service on time and on budget, while offering the highest original equipment manufacturing quality standards for the HNA Aviation Group," said Dana Stephenson, vice president of Aftermarket for the Aerostructures business unit at Collins Aerospace.

HNA Aviation Group and its subsidiaries are one of China's largest airline groups, offering both domestic and international routes.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact michael@collins. com

SOURCE Collins Aerospace