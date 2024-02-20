Wearable Sensors For Remote Health Monitoring: Medm Platform Collaborates With Garmin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MedM Health Monitoring Platform is pleased to announce the integration of connected Garmin devices into its consumer-centric B2C health diary applications and remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs. The collaboration includes Garmin blood pressure monitors, body weight scales, smartwatches and fitness trackers.Wearables and connected devices are emerging as a powerful tool for remote patient monitoring, and MedM users from all over the world – both monitored individuals and their care teams – can now benefit from an augmented pool of quality health data received from Garmin devices via Garmin ConnectTM Developer Program: steps, sleep, heart rate1, body weight with composition (IndexTM S2), pulse ox2, calories (as part of other activity types), blood pressure (Index BPM), and exercise (activity).Garmin wearables are some of the most user-friendly and reliable devices that offer long battery life with several days and even weeks between charging. This collaboration between MedM and Garmin Health , a leading provider of digital health solutions that leverage the data and insights of the Garmin product ecosystem, aims to expand the ability of users to continuously collect, analyze, and share their health insights with trusted care providers and supportive family members-without ever leaving their home.“Garmin consumer wearables deliver 24/7 high resolution sensor data. This data can help to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered and experienced, making a variety of medical services more accessible, efficient, and patient-centered,” said Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health.“While Garmin Connect and the Garmin Connect Developer Program are tools for tracking, analyzing and sharing of health and fitness activities specifically from Garmin devices, this integration with the MedM Platform enables Garmin users on the MedM platform to combine their Garmin-generated data with 20+ data types collected from a multitude of Bluetooth-enabled medical sensors ranging from ECGs, to spirometers, to blood coagulation meters, to medication monitoring tools, and more.”“We are honored to collaborate with Garmin – one of the first to develop sport watches with GPS, a company with millions of products sold and global Garmin Connect users,” comments Denis Khitrov, MedM CEO.“MedM is an enabler of connected health: our technology helps to improve access to remote and proactive care, and the introduction of Garmin devices into the MedM platform further empowers users to stay informed and engaged on their health and wellness journeys.”About MedMFounded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.About Garmin HealthGarmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage the extensive Garmin wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers' commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin/health.1See Garmin/ataccuracy2This is not a medical device, and data presented is intended to be a close estimation of metrics tracked. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

