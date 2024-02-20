Venture Programs Selects Vortex Weather Insurance As Partner To Provide Parametric Rain & Hurricane Insurance To Private Golf Clubs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement marks Vortex's first MGA agreement with nation's leading insurer of private clubs and golf properties

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Insurance Programs, a prominent insurance Program Manager specializing in private clubs, selects Vortex Weather Insurance, a leading insurtech specializing in weather risk management for outdoor venue hosts and golf clubs, to be their sole provider of parametric weather insurance policies. This agreement represents Vortex's first partnership as a managing general agency (MGA).

Vortex's expertise rests in providing customized parametric Rain and Supplemental Hurricane insurance policies to help protect businesses in a variety of industries from lost revenue and increased costs due to adverse weather. Venture is a best-in-class insurance intermediary that works with top-rated insurance companies, independent specialty claims administrators, and strategic partners to help clients better control their exposure to risk. Through Venture, agents, brokers, or their insureds can protect private club events, as well as various outdoor events including concerts, sporting events, races, fairs, holiday and community events, and more.



Clubs will now have access to Vortex's parametric weather risk insurance, ensuring that their outdoor events are shielded from potential financial losses caused by adverse weather. A key area of interest for Venture is Vortex's transparent claims process that issues clients' claim payments typically within two weeks, offering immediate financial support to insured clubs or charities.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Vortex Weather Insurance," said Philip Harvey, Jr., EVP of Operations at Venture Insurance Programs. "This collaboration allows us to provide our agents and brokers with cutting-edge weather insurance for not just their club accounts and charities, but for dozens of outdoor and special events. This not only supports Venture's commitment to private clubs, but also supports our client brokers seeking weather insurance for other special events."

"This marks our first MGA partnership and we are excited that it is with a market leader in Venture Insurance Programs as we expand our expertise in weather risk management to the private club sector," said Eric Anderson, Director of National Sales - Golf at Vortex Weather Insurance. "Together, we aim to empower private clubs with the tools they need to navigate and mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions on their events and operations."



