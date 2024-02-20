Utulsa Announces Master Of Engineering Degree In Energy Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TULSA, Okla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa announces a new Master of Engineering degree in Energy Transition. The McDougall School of Petroleum Engineering in the university's College of Engineering & Computer Science is internationally recognized as one of the top petroleum engineering schools in the country for its groundbreaking contributions to the energy industry. This new degree program will further propel the college in its long history as a pioneer in the energy sector.

Continue Reading

The college is determined to help reduce carbon dioxide emission. However, the industry faces drawbacks such as lack of infrastructure, disconnect between where the energy is located and needed and storage challenges. The university is committed to advancing clean and reliable energy solutions that benefit people around the world. "This graduate degree offers energy professionals the opportunity to learn about how their skill sets can be applied in various energy transition fields," said Mohan Kelkar, chair of petroleum engineering.

The University of Tulsa is offering a new Master of Engineering degree in Energy Transition to advance energy solutions.

Post this

"With concerns about climate change becoming more intense, transition to different energy sources becomes more vital. It is imperative for future generations to prepare for this expansion," said Andreas A. Polycarpou, dean of the College of Engineering & Computer Science. "Energy transition means diversification of energy sources from fossil fuels. The principles learned in this degree can successfully be applied in energy transition."

The University of Tulsa's distinguished faculty includes accomplished scholars, dedicated educators and experts in their respective fields, such as Kelkar and the recent announcement that National Academy of Engineering member Jim Brill has joined the faculty. With a commitment to fostering academic excellence, the program will invest in infrastructure, workforce development and education to ensure that Oklahoma, and the United States, remain at the forefront of the global energy transition.

About The University of Tulsa's College of Engineering & Computer Science

The University of Tulsa's College of Engineering & Computer Science welcomes students from around the world to partake in the university's elite educational experience in the sciences, engineering and technological fields, providing modern, high-quality educational opportunities for all students. Under the direction of Inaugural Dean Andreas A. Polycarpou, the college serves over 1,800 students. Degree programs include petroleum, chemical, electrical and mechanical engineering, cyber studies, computer science and mathematics.

For more information, visit utulsa/ECS

SOURCE The University of Tulsa