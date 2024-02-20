Bitcoin Resurges, Surpasses $1 Trillion Market Cap

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Industry experts predict that Bitcoin's upward trajectory is likely to continue, buoyed by ongoing investor interest and the upcoming halving event. However, investors are advised to exercise caution due to the asset's inherent volatility and regulatory uncertainties.

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, has staged a remarkable comeback, surpassing the $1 trillion market cap mark amidst a surge in investor interest.

This resurgence marks a significant turnaround since the tumultuous events of 2022, including the FTX exchange collapse, which triggered liquidity crises across the crypto market.

Bitcoin's value has more than tripled since November 2022, soaring to $52,000, reflecting a renewed investor confidence in the digital asset.

The recent rally has propelled Bitcoin's market capitalization above $1 trillion, a milestone not seen since its peak in 2021.

There has been a surge of investors, driven in part by the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide direct exposure to the cryptocurrency.

Anticipation surrounding Bitcoin's upcoming "halving" event, which halves the rate of new coins entering circulation roughly every four years, has further fueled bullish sentiment

Despite its resurgence, Bitcoin remains subject to regulatory scrutiny, with investors cautioned about its inherent volatility and risk factors.