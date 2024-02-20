Pharmaceutical Industry Invests Heavily In Companion Diagnostic Technologies For Targeted Therapies | CAGR Of 18.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Companion diagnostic (CD) is an in-vitro diagnostic technique that provides information about therapeutic responses of patient to a specific treatment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market is witnessing a paradigm shift in personalized medicine, revolutionizing how diseases are diagnosed and treated. Companion diagnostics are specialized tests that help healthcare providers identify the most effective treatment for an individual patient based on their unique genetic makeup, biomarkers, or other molecular characteristics. These technologies enable targeted therapy approaches, optimizing patient outcomes by matching treatments with patients who are most likely to benefit from them while minimizing potential adverse effects. As precision medicine continues to gain momentum, driven by advancements in genomics, proteomics, and other omics technologies, the demand for companion diagnostics is expected to soar. This market holds immense potential not only for pharmaceutical companies seeking to develop targeted therapies but also for patients and healthcare providers striving for more effective and personalized treatment strategies.

The global companion diagnostics market was valued at $ 1,678 million in 2018 & is expected to reach $6,452 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Rising incidence of cancer, increasing adverse reactions due to drugs and personalized treatment approach is pushing R&D efforts to focus on the development of targeted therapies. Technological advancement and discovery of new biomarkers is also driving growth of this market. However, coordinating the development of companion diagnostics and therapeutic products is a challenge for this market. Nevertheless, the increasing incidences of cancer, cardiovascular conditions, central nervous system conditions have resulted in significant investments in research and development of targeted therapies, which would need corresponding companion diagnostics and would be an opportunity for growth of this market.

Major market players covered in the report, such as –

.Resonance Health Ltd,

.Leica Microsystems,

.Roche,

.Qiagen,

.Life Technologies,

.BioMerieux,

.Ventana Medical Systems,

.Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

.Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,

.Dako (Agilent Technologies)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

. The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of companion diagnostic technologies market research to identify potential companion diagnostic technologies market opportunities in genetics.

. In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

. Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. . Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

. The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

. Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

. The report includes regional and global companion diagnostic technologies market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Cohort studies are used in research to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with a particular drug. This market is an emerging market with few approved products currently available. The market is based on the research and development of new drugs and the discovery of biomarkers. Increasing research and development of targeted therapies and the discovery of new biomarkers for various conditions are driving the growth of this market. The challenge for this market is the organization of drug production and research. The global companion diagnostic market is segmented into three viz. cancer biomarkers, technology and geography.

Based on technology, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominates the global market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Some of the important factors for market growth are value, great sensitivity and detail and can be used for a simple automation platform. However, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is expected to grow rapidly as a high-throughput technique compared to PCR with shorter turnaround times.

