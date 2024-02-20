Montoux Launches The First Generative AI Copilot For Actuaries

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Model Copilot Enhances Model Documentation and Governance with Advanced AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montoux, a leading provider of AI and actuarial modeling technology, today announced the launch of Model Copilot, the first-ever generative AI copilot designed specifically for actuaries. This groundbreaking product is set to transform actuarial work by removing 80-90% of the time required to complete common modeling tasks.

Model Copilot boasts an ever-growing suite of features aimed at tackling the complexities of model documentation and governance.

By harnessing the power of advanced generative AI, Model Copilot assists actuaries in the understanding, documenting, and maintaining of models with an unprecedented level of clarity, accuracy, and efficiency. By automating the most time-consuming aspects of model documentation and governance, Model Copilot enables actuaries to focus on strategic decision-making and analytical tasks, significantly enhancing productivity and the quality of outputs.

"Model Copilot represents a significant leap forward in the integration of generative AI within the actuarial field," said Klaas Stijnen, co-Founder and co-CEO of Montoux. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower actuaries, and Model Copilot is a testament to this commitment. By automating and enhancing model documentation, we're not only improving the efficiency and accuracy of actuarial work but also setting a new standard for the industry. Model Copilot's feature set will expand greatly over time to solve additional challenges that actuaries face in their day to day work."

Key Benefits of Model Copilot:



Best-in-Class Documentation: Model Copilot generates comprehensive, clear, and concise documentation that meets and exceeds industry standards. This ensures that models are fully understandable and transparent, facilitating easier review, validation, and regulatory compliance.

Time Efficiency: By automating large components of the documentation process, Model Copilot drastically reduces the time actuaries need to spend on manual documentation. This frees up valuable time for actuaries to concentrate on more complex and impactful work.

Consistency and Accuracy: Model Copilot enables consistent documentation across all models in an estate, minimizing the risk of human error and enhancing the reliability of actuarial work.

Ease of Implementation: Model Copilot requires no actuarial system migration of models. Insurers just upload model information and documentation standards and can immediately realize the value of the application. Secure, Transparent and

Auditable AI: Model Copilot can be deployed via Montoux's secure cloud environment or within the insurer's. Insurers can also choose their preferred LLM and configure the application to meet their internal data security and privacy requirements.

Montoux's Model Copilot is now available to insurers looking to elevate their modeling capabilities and embrace the future of generative-AI enabled finance transformation. For more information about Model Copilot and how it can modernize your actuarial processes, please visit:

About Montoux:

Montoux is the leading provider of actuarial AI and modeling tools, setting a new standard for how actuaries and insurance companies assess and manage risk. Montoux's toolkit harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, cloud and automation to modernize traditional actuarial processes, enabling insurers to break free from the constraints of traditional modeling systems and amplify both actuarial productivity and strategic impact. Customers include several of the world's leading insurance providers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and the company has been listed on both the Insurtech100 and AIFintech100 lists as one of the most innovative tech companies in the world. Learn more:

Media Contact:

Matt Cook

[email protected]

Head of Marketing & Partnerships

Montoux

989-882-5435

SOURCE Montoux