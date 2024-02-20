Queensland's Own Cryptoloc Sets New Global Security Standard With Microsoft 365 Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Integration Empowers Small Businesses with Advanced Security and Convenience.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an announcement that highlights the strength and innovation of Queensland businesses on the world stage, the Premier of Queensland has proudly recognised Cryptoloc , a Brisbane-based technology firm, for its groundbreaking collaboration with Microsoft 365. This significant achievement not only underscores Cryptoloc's position as a leader in secure cloud storage solutions but also establishes it as the first company globally to offer a zero-knowledge environment for editing, collaborating, and securing Microsoft 365 documents, ensuring users have exclusive access to their data.Cryptoloc's cutting-edge integration provides small to medium-sized businesses with the tools they need for unparalleled data protection and productivity with the ability to use the full features of Microsoft 365, all from within the secure Cryptoloc platform, streamlining data security for small business. This initiative represents a crucial step towards empowering small business with control over their data, while providing a solution to the increasing concerns of cybercrime at an affordable price.The Premier remarked, "Cryptoloc's success is a testament to Queensland's thriving innovation ecosystem. This Queensland-born company is setting the pace for global data security, showcasing the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit that exists in our state." Cryptoloc has made its mark on the global stage through a distinctive approach. Founder Jamie Wilson, who grew up in the Brisbane suburb of Inala, is leading a technological revolution underscoring the power of diverse perspectives in crafting solutions that resonate worldwide with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and South Africa.This groundbreaking collaboration expands Cryptoloc's market reach by an additional 345 million Microsoft 365 users worldwide, enabling them to fully leverage their Microsoft subscriptions within the secure Cryptoloc environment. This integration significantly enhances the value for Microsoft users by incorporating automatic built-in backup, ransomware protection and recovery, end-to-end encryption, insider threat detection, secure file sharing, and exclusive ownership of their information. With this level of security, neither Cryptoloc, the cloud provider, nor anyone in between, can access or run algorithms over user documents.Cryptoloc's strategic integration with Microsoft 365 stems from Microsoft's reputation as a trusted leader in office productivity tools. "Our goal has always been to provide our users with not only the most secure cloud storage solution but also one that is user-friendly and enhances their day-to-day operations. Integrating with Microsoft 365, a product family known for its robustness and reliability, allows us to offer our small business customers the best of both worlds: top-tier security without sacrificing convenience," said Jamie Wilson, Founder of Cryptoloc.This integration means that once a user completes creating a document in Microsoft 365 through the Cryptoloc Cloud platform, the document is instantly versioned, uniquely encrypted and securely stored. This ensures that sensitive business information remains protected at all times while enabling seamless productivity.Brenna Robinson, GM, SMB and Microsoft 365, Microsoft said, "We are pleased to see Cryptoloc integrate with Microsoft 365. This integration demonstrates how businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, can enhance their operations while maintaining high security standards. It's about enabling businesses to work smarter, not harder, in today's digital landscape."This integration is available immediately to all existing and new Cryptoloc Cloud users, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions to its customers.About Cryptoloc:Cryptoloc is more than just a cloud storage solution; it's a new way of thinking in data security and management. This proudly Queensland-built and based company champions the use of local talent and resources, showcasing the strength and innovation inherent within the region. Their pioneering work has not gone unnoticed, earning global recognition and accolades, including prestigious awards from Forbes in New York. Cryptoloc's commitment to excellence and innovation is a testament to the potential of Queensland's tech industry on the world stage.

