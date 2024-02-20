Amazon gets sued over posting more expensive goods

(MENAFN) Amazon, the online retail giant, is the target of a proposed class-action lawsuit in the United States, accused of violating consumer protection laws. The legal action, filed in a federal court in Seattle, alleges that Amazon engaged in illegal practices by using an algorithm to guide customers toward more expensive products within the 'Buy Box' feature, rather than presenting potentially cheaper alternatives. The lawsuit contends that Amazon's algorithm, which determines product displays, often favored higher-priced items, leading customers to make costlier purchases.



The complaint highlights that customers are likely to follow Amazon's suggestions approximately 98 percent of the time, trusting the platform to provide the best deals. However, the lawsuit claims that the algorithm was designed to benefit Amazon's interests by favoring sellers participating in its 'Fulfillment By Amazon' program, which entails additional fees for the retailer's services. The algorithm allegedly prioritizes Amazon's profits over consumer well-being, a practice that the lawsuit argues violates Washington state law against deceptive trade practices.



According to documents cited in the complaint, Amazon's Buy Box algorithm is accused of creating a deceptive impression, ostensibly identifying consumer preferences while actually prioritizing the retail giant's financial gains. Amazon has not commented on the lawsuit, which is the latest in a series of legal actions targeting the company's business practices. Other ongoing class-action lawsuits have accused Amazon of charging buyers for returned purchases and failing to meet specified delivery times, underscoring the growing scrutiny of the company's conduct in both private and government spheres.





