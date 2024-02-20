Sukoon Health Becomes The First Mental Healthcare Provider To Offer Cashless Insurance For Inpatient Care

Sukoon Health , India's leading chain of mental health hospitals, has announced its initiative to provide cashless insurance coverage for patients seeking psychiatric inpatient care. This strategic move aims to facilitate improved access to mental health treatment and reduce financial barriers for individuals seeking care.





Sukoon's comprehensive mental health insurance offers coverage for a wide range of conditions, including Bipolar disorder, Acute Depression, Anxiety disorders, Schizophrenia, Mood disorder, Psychotic disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders, and Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. By ensuring the inclusion of these diagnoses, Sukoon guarantees that policyholders can access the care they need without fear of claim denial. This step underscores Sukoon's unwavering commitment to prioritizing mental health

and galvanizing

the landscape of mental healthcare in India.





Sukoon has established collaborative partnerships with private insurance providers, comprising HDFC ERGO, MAGMA HDI, ICICI LOMBARD, ADITYA BIRLA CAPITAL, and RELIANCE GENERAL INSURANCE. Sukoon's collaboration with reputable insurers not only reinforces the institution's commitment to quality care but also signifies a milestone for India.





To avail cashless insurance benefits at Sukoon, individuals are required to undergo a minimum hospitalization period of 24 hours, acting as the necessary duration for initiating insurance claims within the mental health coverage. It is essential to underscore that in accordance with the Mental HealthCare Act's guidelines advocating equal treatment for physical and mental diagnoses, coverage nuances may vary among different insurers.





However, certain treatments, such as those for alcohol dependence, substance dependence , self-harm, and talk therapy, are excluded from coverage and are ineligible for cashless insurance benefits. It is crucial to be aware that insurers are not liable to cover pre-existing mental diagnoses under the policy, emphasizing the need for careful consideration and understanding of coverage terms.





“At Sukoon, we are unwaveringly dedicated to providing the best possible care, evidenced by our collaborations with top insurance providers. Sukoon's meticulous insurance policies, crafted for those navigating mental health challenges, underscore our commitment, setting a new milestone in our journey. This move not only strengthens Sukoon's position as a credible Mental health Hospital but also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of mental healthcare in India,” said Dr Nachiket Mor, Board Director Sukoon Health .



