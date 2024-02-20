Azerbaijan, WB Talk Financial Support For Electric Grid Strengthening Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The World Bank
(WB) is ready to support Azerbaijan's actions and achievements in
the development of green energy, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.
Shahbazov held talks with WB Vice President Antonella Bassani
during his visit to the US.
"The parties agreed to accelerate the financial support for the
grid strengthening project as a contribution to the UN climate
programs, especially considering that COP29 will take place in
Azerbaijan", the post noted.
Additionally, Shahbazov met with President and CEO of Edison
Electric Institute (Association) Dan Brouillette in Washington.
"We discussed the cooperation opportunities with this
association, which represents all US investor-owned electric
companies," the post added.
To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made
official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
