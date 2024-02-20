Azerbaijan, WB Talk Financial Support For Electric Grid Strengthening Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The World Bank (WB) is ready to support Azerbaijan's actions and achievements in the development of green energy, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

Shahbazov held talks with WB Vice President Antonella Bassani during his visit to the US.

"The parties agreed to accelerate the financial support for the grid strengthening project as a contribution to the UN climate programs, especially considering that COP29 will take place in Azerbaijan", the post noted.

Additionally, Shahbazov met with President and CEO of Edison Electric Institute (Association) Dan Brouillette in Washington.

"We discussed the cooperation opportunities with this association, which represents all US investor-owned electric companies," the post added.

To note, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on December 11, 2023, in Dubai.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel