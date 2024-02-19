QRCS Supports Patients With Cancer In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a new project to provide medical care for patients with cancer in Iraq.

Full statement from QRCS:

Within the context of backing the health sector in Iraq, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a new project to provide medical care for patients with cancer and malignant tumors, by supplying cancer drugs and consumables to the Nanakali Hospital for Blood Diseases and Cancer in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Implemented in cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the Erbil Health Directorate, the project addresses the shortage in medications and medical consumables to treat 7,500 displaced and local patients with cancer in Iraqi Kurdistan.

While the refugee camps remain to exist, many donors and humanitarian service providers have halted work in Iraq, just to worsen the existing gaps in different humanitarian areas.

QRCS office in Iraq has already delivered a large quantity of essential medications to the Nanakali Hospital in Erbil City, northern Iraq. This effort is aimed at meeting the shortage in health care provided for patients with cancer among Syrian refugees, displaced Iraqis, and the host community.

The Nanakali Hospital is a central medical facility that receives patients of different age and social groups from across the country, playing a pivotal role in providing medical care for those in need.

It serves about 2,110 patients per month, through its chemotherapy, laboratory, radiology, clinical consultation, and pharmacy departments.

(Source: QRCS)

