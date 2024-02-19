Behaven Kids Partners With We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym To Offer Services For Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Companies join forces to better serve Omaha autism community

- Themis Gomes, CEO, Behaven KidsOMAHA, NE, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Behaven Kids, one of Nebraska's leading providers of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties, has partnered with We Rock The Spectrum, a kid's gym that offers special accommodations and programs for children with autism spectrum disorder, to provide a full range of services to families in the greater Omaha area.Behaven Kids will bring its ABA therapy services to the We Rock The Spectrum location in La Vista, NE, enabling families to access the services and programs of both companies. Likewise, We Rock The Spectrum families will now have better access to ABA therapy services. The two companies will cross-collaborate in an effort to better serve children and their parents in the Omaha area.“This partnership is bringing together two organizations that have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of children and families dealing with autism,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids.“Together we will provide a single location with a comprehensive offering of services, facilities and resources.Sarah Ullsperger, owner of the We Rock The Spectrum location, added that“Nebraska is one of the most underserved markets for families affected by autism and we want to enable easy access and as much support as possible to help parents and their children.”We Rock The Spectrum is located at 10717 Virginia Plaza, La Vista, NE 68128. Behaven Kids has two locations in Omaha and two locations in Lincoln.We Rock The Spectrum is a sensory gym for kids of all ages and abilities. Its 10,000 square-foot facility is open to the public seven days a week. The facility has a toddler area that includes arts and crafts, a reading nook and imaginative play along with lots of blocks, musical instruments, puzzles and toys. It also has small and large climbers, over a dozen different types of swings, rope wall, rock wall, trampolines and zip lines with accessible seats. The gym features two therapy rooms, a calming room, party room, retail area and cafe space for parents. More information is available at WeRockTheSpectrumOmaha and on social media @wrtsomaha.Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including board certified behavioral analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids and on social media @behavenkids.

Steve Honig

The Honig Company, LLC

+1 212-401-4875

email us here