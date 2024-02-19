(MENAFN) In response to recent remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Colombian government issued a statement on Saturday vehemently denying any involvement in encouraging or facilitating the deployment of mercenaries to fight for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. The Colombian Foreign Ministry emphasized that there are no existing "bilateral agreements" supporting such activities and clarified that Bogota solely provides "consular assistance" to its nationals and their families affected by hostilities, distancing itself from any association with mercenaries.



The statement from the Colombian government comes in the wake of Minister Lavrov's comments, in which he expressed concerns about Colombian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine and warned about the potential consequences of combat-hardened fighters returning to their home countries. Lavrov, speaking at a conference in Moscow commemorating the 10th anniversary of the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, highlighted that some foreign mercenaries fighting for Kiev had already become "disappointed" with the conflict, leading to their return to their home countries.



The Russian Foreign Minister suggested that individuals engaged in the conflict might revert to military activities upon their return, especially considering Colombia's history of drug wars and low-intensity insurgencies. Lavrov's remarks insinuated that the volatile situation in Colombia could potentially provide an environment conducive to the reintegration of combat-hardened individuals returning from the conflict in Ukraine.



The Colombian government's swift response underscores its commitment to distancing itself from any involvement in the deployment of mercenaries and emphasizes its role in providing consular assistance to affected nationals. As the issue gains attention on the international stage, it raises questions about the broader implications of foreign mercenaries participating in conflicts and the potential challenges that could arise when they return to their home countries. The dynamics between Latin American nations and conflicts in other regions also come into focus, highlighting the complexities of international relations in an increasingly interconnected world.



MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107870237