'The Cloud' Secures $12 Million In Series B Funding, Acquires Leading UK Food Tech Startup KBOX, Aiming For Expansion In Europe

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud ,

a Hub71

food tech startup, has announced the successful first close of its $12 million Series B funding round out of a total $30 million it is raising. The funding round saw participation from a new investor, MENA Moonshots , showcasing confidence in The Cloud's ambitions to innovate and expand.

Georges Karam, Founder & Chairman of The Cloud

The Cloud Leadership & Team

This milestone, coupled with debt financing from Aluna Partners , and the strategic acquisition of the UK-based food tech startup KBOX, marks a significant stride for The Cloud, founded by Georges Karam, towards redefining the virtual dining landscape in the GCC and Europe.

With a vision deeply rooted in leveraging in-house technology to disrupt the food industry, The Cloud's acquisition of KBOX strategically expands its global footprint by 200 locations in the UK. This move underlines the company's commitment to driving innovation and asserting leadership in the food tech sector, setting the stage for rapid expansion across the UK and other strategic European markets such as Lithuania, Belgium, and Netherlands.

The Series B funding, a balanced mix of equity and debt, is a testament to The Cloud's business model and its vision. Having initially raised $10 million in the Series A funding, this round brings The Cloud's total funds raised to $22 million, which highlights the company's capacity to attract strategic partners like MENA Moonshots. The investments extend beyond capital, providing invaluable expertise and access to networks as The Cloud ambitiously eyes new markets and innovative dining solutions.

Georges Karam, Founder & Chairman of The Cloud, shared his enthusiasm for the new developments, stating : "Our Series B funding and the acquisition of KBOX cement our role as disruptors in the global food tech sector. With a cumulative $22 million raised to date, we're not only eyeing new markets but are set on increasing our market share in existing territories. Our in-house developed technology and strategy for further acquisitions underscore our belief in the industry's consolidation and our commitment to scaling strong homegrown brands internationally. Looking forward, we continue to actively eye more strategic acquisitions while also seeking to raise further capital."

Stefano Sciacca, Managing Director at Aluna Partners, said, "The online food delivery market is a mega trend that is here to stay. We believe that The Cloud will gain significant market share in the UK market through the acquisition of KBOX. Having looked at many food tech business models, we believe The Cloud is emerging as a global market leader and are excited to support such a fast-growing venture."



The additional capital from the Series B funding will be instrumental in accelerating growth, with a significant portion earmarked for international expansion, enhancing operational capabilities, and further developing The Cloud's proprietary technology platform.

With a presence in 7 countries and 91 cities, and ambitions to reach 8,000 locations by the end of 2027, The Cloud is on track for a dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, marking a new era of growth for the virtual chain in the EMEA region. As the company advances on this growth trajectory, it remains committed to its mission of transforming the global dining experience, empowering restaurateurs, and setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the food tech industry.

