Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends 31St Batch Of Cadets' Graduation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, patronized and attended on Tuesday the graduation of the 31st batch of cadets at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy of Security Sciences.

His Highness the Amir, upon arrival at the celebration's venue, was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Acting Interior Undersecretary Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the ministry's top officials.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, senior State officials and the graduates' families and citizens.

The ceremony started with tunes of the National Anthem, Quranic verses, then the academy acting commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Roumi addressed the crowd with a speech.

He stated that the academy's capabilities aims on qualifying the cadet officers in order to keep pace with the rapid development in scientific, training and technical progress and modernization.

Al-Roumi extended his deepest appreciation to his Highness the Amir and Kuwait's leadership, and congratulated the families of the graduates on this honorable ceremony.

Then the ceremony of handing over the academy flag began from the 31st batch to the 47th batch of officer cadets, followed by the final results for the graduates delivered by the assistant commander of the academy, Brigadier General Ali Al-Wuhaib.

Names of the graduates were declared and His Highness the Amir handed over the trophies to the excellent graduated officers and high honor students at the academy.

This was followed by the graduates entering the parade ground to take the oath, delivered by the Commander of the Education and Examinations Battalion, Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Radhan.

His Highness the Amir was awarded a memorial on the occasion before he departed the ceremony venue. (end)

