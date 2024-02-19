Turkiye Develops Laser-Guided Air Defense System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Seyit Tunç, manager of advanced systems at ROKETSAN's Innovative
Systems Department, said that Turkiye's defense industry continues
to successfully develop laser-guided weapons, Azernews reports.
"The ALKA directed energy weapon system of Turkish defense
company Roketsan is a sample of products in line with the digital
age,"
Seyit Tunç recalled that ALKA was developed under the guidance
of the Defense Industry Directorate under the Turkish Presidential
Administration.
According to him, ALKA is a hybrid air defense system that
utilizes electromagnetic and laser technologies to counter
asymmetric threats.
"ALKA is an innovative weapon system developed with the right
artificial intelligence architecture," Tunç explained, quoted by
Anadolu. He noted that the METE mini-missile is a small-sized
laser-guided munition for air, sea and ground drones.
According to him, METE is another innovative product of
ROKETSAN. He noted that METE, which is the world's smallest
missile, has a caliber of 40 mm and a length of 50 cm.
Tunç added that the company is conducting research focused on
artificial intelligence in order to take a leading position in the
global market by developing competitive, easy-to-use and highly
accurate products in line with the vision voiced by ROKETSAN CEO
Murat Ikinji.
Tunç emphasized that ROKETSAN has a team of highly qualified
professionals working to achieve these goals.
