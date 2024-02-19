Turkiye Develops Laser-Guided Air Defense System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Seyit Tunç, manager of advanced systems at ROKETSAN's Innovative Systems Department, said that Turkiye's defense industry continues to successfully develop laser-guided weapons, Azernews reports.

"The ALKA directed energy weapon system of Turkish defense company Roketsan is a sample of products in line with the digital age,"

Seyit Tunç recalled that ALKA was developed under the guidance of the Defense Industry Directorate under the Turkish Presidential Administration.

According to him, ALKA is a hybrid air defense system that utilizes electromagnetic and laser technologies to counter asymmetric threats.

"ALKA is an innovative weapon system developed with the right artificial intelligence architecture," Tunç explained, quoted by Anadolu. He noted that the METE mini-missile is a small-sized laser-guided munition for air, sea and ground drones.

According to him, METE is another innovative product of ROKETSAN. He noted that METE, which is the world's smallest missile, has a caliber of 40 mm and a length of 50 cm.

Tunç added that the company is conducting research focused on artificial intelligence in order to take a leading position in the global market by developing competitive, easy-to-use and highly accurate products in line with the vision voiced by ROKETSAN CEO Murat Ikinji.

Tunç emphasized that ROKETSAN has a team of highly qualified professionals working to achieve these goals.