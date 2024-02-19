Lightning Bolt Scorches Four People Near Sydney Opera House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Sydney: A lightning bolt scorched and knocked out four people near the Sydney Opera House on Monday as they sheltered under a tree during a violent electrical storm, rescue officials said.
The four were struck beneath the tree in the Botanic Gardens, ambulance workers said, just a stone's throw from the harbourside architectural masterpiece.
"They all had a brief loss of consciousness," said New South Wales ambulance service's Dominic Wong.
They also suffered burns and presented cardiac symptoms, he told reporters.
The victims -- two men and two women aged from their late teens to their 30s -- were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Sydney hospitals in a "serious and stable" condition, he said.
MENAFN19022024000063011010ID1107868953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.