Beer & Food attraction kicks off today: eating out supply chanins gather in Rimini

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • The 9th edition of Italian Exhibition Group's event will be held at the expo from 18th to 20th February in conjunction with the 6th edition of BBTech Expo and Italgrob’s 13th International Horeca Meeting

• The inauguration will be attended by Alessandra Locatelli, Minister for Disabilities, Emma Petitti, President of Emilia-Romagna’s Regional Legislative Assembly, Jamil Sadegholvaad, Mayor of Rimini, Antonio Portaccio, President Italgrob, Alfredo Pratolongo, President Assobirra, Vittorio Ferraris, President Unionbirrai, Rocco Pozzulo, President FIC, Aldo Maria Cursano, National Deputy Vice President FIPE, and IEG President, Maurizio Ermeti

Rimini, 17th February 2024 – The best of Italian and international beer as well as soft drinks and the constant growth of the Mixology world, combined with food proposals that reflect new eating out experiences, from fast casual dining to the gourmet world.

All this is Beer&Food Attraction – The Eating Out Experience Show, the exhibition organised by IEG, Italian Exhibition Group, now in its 9th edition , which as of today, 18th February until Tuesday 20th, will fill Rimini Expo Centre in conjunction with the 6th edition of BBTech expo, the professional exhibition of technologies and raw materials for beer and beverages, and the 13th edition of Italgrob’s International Horeca Meeting.



Over 600 brands will be exhibiting in Rimini (from 16 countries, mainly - after Italy - Germany, Belgium, Spain and the UK), hosted in 14 pavilions . An edition that is becoming increasingly international thanks to the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA – Italian Trade Agency and Italian Exhibition Group’s network of regional advisors, which is also reflected in the numbers: in fact, 125 foreign buyers from 40 countries will be arriving in Rimini. The most represented will include Canada, Spain, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden.



The opening ceremony, scheduled for today, 18th February, starting at 11.30 am in the Horeca Arena (Hall C3), will also be attended by Alessandra Locatelli, Minister for Disabilities, who will later meet the participants in the “Ragazzi Speciali” (Special Youth) contest as part of the FIC’s Italian Cuisine Championships. Taking turns on stage, in addition to IEG President, Maurizio Ermeti, will be the President of Emilia-Romagna’s Regional Legislative Assembly, Emma Petitti, Jamil Sadegholvaad (mayor of Rimini), Antonio Portaccio (President Italgrob), Alfredo Pratolongo (President Assobirra), Vittorio Ferraris (President Unionbirrai), Rocco Pozzulo (President FIC – Federation of Italian Chefs) and Aldo Maria Cursano (national Vice President FIPE -Italian Federation of Public Premises).



THE ARENAS



Beer&Food Attraction will feature 5 Arenas as well as the Innovation District: the Horeca Arena (Hall C3) will host the 13th edition of Italgrob’s International Horeca Meeting. The Beer&Tech Arena, located in Hall A7/C7, will stage talks, award ceremonies and workshops dedicated to the world of beer and technologies with the involvement of associations, media partners and the academic world. The Beer of the Year award ceremonies will also be held here (Sunday 18th at 2.00 pm), while on Tuesday 20th , at 10.30 am, the Innovation District awards will be held, in particular the Innovation Award dedicated to exhibiting companies and the Start-up Award for new emerging entrepreneurial realities. A specific area will be exclusively devoted to the second edition of Mixology Circus (Hall C1), a project born from the desire to enhance the art of excellent mixing . In Hall A3, the Fic Arena will host the Italian Cuisine Championships, organised by the Federation of Italian Chefs (Fic). This eagerly awaited event has been recognised by Worldchefs for years: an extraordinary showcase for world catering where over 500 participants will compete. Lastly, the Pizza Arena: located in Hall A1, will offer a complete view of the world of pizza. Great expectations for the Pizza Senza Frontiere – World Pizza Champion Games - the competition organised by Ristorazione Italiana Magazine: 14 stations will be competing with 19 challenges related to different types of pizza.



THE EATING OUT SUPPLY CHAIN NUMBERS AT BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION



Beer&Food Attraction gathers the main eating out supply chains in Rimini. Starting with beer, the sector is worth Euro 10.2 billion, generating 124,000 jobs. A growth that goes hand in hand with that of microbreweries of which there are more than 1,300 in Italy with almost 10,000 direct employees. To give an idea, in reference to 2015, the increase in the two categories was 104% and 22% respectively.

The event at Rimini Expo Centre will also be an opportunity for an overview of the quick service restaurant world (bars and, more generally, venues that do not provide table service): in 2023, the sector recorded +6.9% in terms of attendance. This figure is closely linked to the recovery in out-of-home consumption, as communicated by Fipe (Italian Federation of Public Establishments), which will be attending Rimini as a partner of Beer&Food Attraction: in 2023 out-of-home meals were worth 89.6 billion euros compared to 83.5 the previous year . A positive boost was also recorded in the opening of new premises: 6,205 restaurants (up +5.5% compared to 2022) and good results too for bars (+4,000 units) and pizzerias (+3,730).

Lastly, Beer&Food Attraction will welcome the beverage world in all its facets, which include water. According to Mineracqua, mineral water production grew by 8% compared to 2022, with a turnover of 3.1 billion euros. While each citizen drank an estimated 252 litres per year. To conclude, an interesting fact about soft drinks, which are now increasingly ‘sugar free’: according to Assobibe, the average consumption compared to sugary drinks has grown by 16% over the last decade.



ABOUT BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION 2024

Dates: 18 – 20 February 2024; Organiser: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; edition: 9th; frequency: annual; info:



ABOUT BBTECH EXPO 2024

Dates: 18 – 20 February 2024; Organiser: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; edition: 6th; frequency: annual; info:



PRESS CONTACT ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Head of media relation & corporate communication: Elisabetta Vitali; press office manager: Marco Forcellini;

international press office coordinator: Silvia Giorgi; ...





MENAFN18022024005249011803ID1107868460