Russians Execute Two Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Ukrainian Ground Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on February 18, the Russian military shot dead two captured Ukrainian soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, the Russians once again showed their attitude to IHL [international humanitarian law] by shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war," the post reads.

On February 9, a video emerged of Russian forces killing unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war during the capture of Ukrainian positions near the village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. Law enforcement officers have started an investigation into the murder.