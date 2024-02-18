Sumy Region Comes Under 1,500 Enemy Attacks Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have shelled the Sumy region 1,432 times, killing 17 people.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, said this on Ukrainian television.



"Compared to 2023, 2024 is significantly different in terms of the number of attacks and their consequences. While last year there were more than 8,000 attacks, today it is already 1,432. We have quite serious losses: last year it was 84 people, and as of today we have already lost 17 people," noted Artiukh.

In, soldiers of 117th Brigade destroyed another Russian 'Murom-M' with drone

According to him, last night, air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones over the region.

Artiukh added that more than 4,000 people have evacuated from 115 settlements in the Sumy region. Most people have settled in the region's communities.

The construction of fortifications is underway in the Sumy region. Other regions of Ukraine are helping to build them.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in the Sumy region as a result of enemy mortar shelling of the Khotin community.