Bitcoin ETF Net Inflows Hit $4.7Bn In 2 Weeks

As per data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs registered a total net inflow of $477 million on Feb.15, the 15th day when such financial products had positive net inflows in a row.

However, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) didn't follow the trend, posting $174 million in losses on the same day. With the most significant inflows over the last year with $5, IBIT, BlackRock's BTC spot ETF, broke into the winner's circle and became the market leader by having $330 million daily net inflows.

The number of investors who put money into the market jumped on Feb. 13 to a net inflow of $631.2 million, the most significant inflow of funds on a single day. Bitcoin ETFs have now received $4.7 billion worth of funds since launch, suggesting that investors still regard BTC as an asset worth investing in.

Bitcoin ETF Leaders

BlackRock's IBIT and Grayscale's GBTC are traded most often daily. Fidelity's FBTC takes place in second. It has the second-largest volume of proceedings, worth $3.65 billion, and the third-largest daily trade volume.

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) buying volumes are favorable to the general BTC and cryptocurrency market view. This translates into more people and businesses investing in regulated financial instruments (e.g., stocks, bonds, and derivatives).