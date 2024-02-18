Kuwait Moh Official: Annual Nuclear Medicine Conf. Starting 29Th

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at the Ministry of Health (MoH) Dr. Abdulreda Ismail announced the start of the annual conference on nuclear medicine and molecular imaging titled "A new era," sponsored by Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, from February 29th to March 2nd, 2024, at Salwa Al-Sabah Hall.

In a press statement Sunday, Dr. Ismail mentioned that the conference will draw in renowned academics, researchers, and doctors in training programs, overseen by the Nuclear Medicine College affiliated with Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations.

The conference will offer a chance for sharing expertise, exchanging research ideas, and fostering mutual collaboration in this vital gathering, he stated.

The conference will cover technology and innovations in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, offering collaboration opportunities in research, he noted.

He emphasized that nuclear medicine significantly impacted the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions, greatly improving healthcare in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Dr. Eman Al-Awadhi, the conference's vice president, confirmed over 45 lectures with 25 speakers, including experts from the US, Germany, India, and local specialists in nuclear medicine.

She revealed a half-day workshop during the conference, focusing on nuclear medicine technologists in computed tomography (CT) imaging and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a cornerstone for future nuclear medicine advancements.

For the first time, doctors in nuclear medicine training programs worldwide will have the opportunity to exchange views on the scientific program through discussions, she added. (end)

