Curios' Web3 Platform Ignites A Renaissance In The Creator Economy

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Austin,USA,Sep 30,2023- Content creators across all verticals are driving more views and commerce than ever before, but the social media platforms these creators use are the ones reaping most of the benefits. Notably, the current companies like YouTube, Spotify, TikTok and others neglect to share information and only leave these creators with a fraction of any revenue earned from the creator's content. Curios was built to solve these problems and fully empower creators to distribute and monetize their content directly to their audience, fans and customers.

Nestled in the thriving tech and music epicenter of Austin, Texas, Curios is spearheading the transformation by integrating and simplifying blockchain and Web3 technologies to offer creators a faster route to success via direct monetization and fan engagement tools.

The creator economy has experienced remarkable growth, fueled by platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Patreon. These platforms have empowered individuals to transform their hobbies, expertise, and talents into new careers. Nevertheless, the creator economy has not been without its share of challenges, reliance upon advertising, encompassing monetization hurdles, content ownership complexities, and platform dependence, among many others, are limiting and in some cases stopping creators from publishing.

Enter blockchain technology. With its decentralized and transparent attributes, blockchain offers solutions to many of these predicaments. It completely eliminates platform dependence and any de-platforming issues that have been plaguing creators of late. Additionally it guarantees the content can only be accessed by purchasers or indented recipients and finally, guarantees those recipients can access the content in perpetuity.

How Curios Benefits Creators

Curios has recognized several areas where musicians, authors, comedians, TV and film producers are creating valuable content that is being monetized, yet are not receiving the majority of the profits. Additionally the consumers of the content never actually own the content they are purchasing, instead they are pseudo renting the content from major platforms. Lastly, Curios recognized that the technological breakthroughs of web3 and NFTs can fix all of these issues and change the way creators and their audiences connect. Digital content can actually be owned, and creators can easily and securely be paid directly from their fans.

To address this, Curios has created and launched their Creator Dashboard , where creators can easily upload their content, give or sell that content to their audience, and the consumers can access that content in perpetuity. Creator content is then claimed, sold and distributed in the Creator Marketplace.

How Curios Is Revolutionizing The Space

Fair Compensation: Curios ensures artists receive 100% of their sales revenue for any item sold on the platform. Sell a comedy special for $5, the comedian receives the full $5. Sell an audiobook for $24.99, the author receives all $24.99.

Audience Engagement: Curios outputs all the information of any purchasers or claimers of free content to the content creator. Instead of knowing you had 50,000 views but having no way to reach that audience, Curios outputs every single user that interacted with your content so you can engage your audience unlike ever before.

Full Creative Control: Curios allows creators full ownership of their work and full creative control of their offerings. Creators can list content exclusively on Curios or on any other platforms they wish and creators maintain full ownership of their IP.

Content Ownership and Protection: Curios leverages blockchain technology to ensure that consumers of creator's content have access to that content in perpetuity and don't have to worry about their creator being de-platformed and losing any access. Additionally consumers have more rights and abilities with the content they claim or purchase than any other platform.

Content Interoperability: Curios is actively developing interoperability solutions that facilitate seamless utilization of content across diverse platforms and ecosystems. This curtails reliance on any single platform and affords creators enhanced flexibility.

Curios Is Building for the Future

Curios is empowering all creators of digital content to have better control, ownership, access and monetization of the content that everyone is paying for and loves to consume. Curios is targeting musicians, comedians, authors, online course creators, and any other creators of digital content to change the creator economy forever.

Curios has countless creator inspired tools to deepen fan engagement, continue to reward fans and followers, and change the way creators are paid and the way consumers enjoy their content forever. The current model is plaguing consumers with corporate produced music that all sounds the same, only remakes and sequels in the box office, and tireless amounts of ads being hammered into our daily lives non stop. Creators have been in charge for a while, and now they have the tools required to fully take the reins.

Austin

Eamil :

Austin, TX 78705, USA