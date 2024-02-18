With 360-Degree Virtual Reality, CLEAN AI Technologies Inc. Supports The Healing Process Of PTSD And Anxiety Sufferers

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





SEATTLE, WA – CLEAN AI Technologies Inc. (“CLEAN AI”) , the innovator of text-to-video immersive experiences, will release its Dreamscapes Immersive app in 2024. The Seattle-based AI company, founded and led by Nolie MacDonald, is finalizing the development of its latest innovation, which creates unique soundscapes that transport listeners to the peaceful worlds of their choosing. The experiences will be available on , Android, Apple, Oculus, and Vision OS.

For decades, mental health and tech professionals alike have wondered if technology can support the restorative journeys faced by millions of people with anxiety, PTSD, and other issues. While each person's healing depends on complex factors, CLEAN AI is showing that the advancements in AI, 8D Sound, bilateral stimulation, and visuals are leading to breakthroughs.

With the upcoming release of its Dreamscapes Immersive app, CLEAN AI is pioneering the use of 360-degree experiences as a restorative tool for patients. The technology allows users to choose their path to healing by texting their preference, perhaps an idyllic beach, mysterious planet, or other soothing, immersive scene, which then appears on either Vision OS glasses or a projection screen on the walls, ceiling, and floor. In effect, the boundaries between reality and imagination fade away and offer a new avenue for a transformative experience.

“We are very excited about launching CLEAN AI's Dreamscapes Immersive app and supporting those who struggle with the impact of PTSD, anxiety, and even ADHD,” says MacDonald.“We hope that by offering 360-degree visual and sound therapy, we can empower more trauma survivors to take control of their healing and ultimately raise the frequency of the planet.”

CLEAN AI, a hub for groundbreaking AI research. is driven by its team's passion for innovation and vision for a better future. By leveraging 8D Sound, bilateral stimulation, and visuals, CLEAN AI is creating immersive audio experiences that engage the senses in a boundary-free experience. Prepare for a technically seamless journey in which the power of immersion fosters a restorative and transformative environment.

