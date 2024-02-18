US-Bangla, Klasjet Pair Up For Operations In Middle East, Asia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Country's biggest private carrier US-Bangla Airlines has entered a three-month long agreement with KlasJet, a reputed exclusive private and corporate jet charter company of Avia Solutions Group family. The partnership involves the leasing of a 737-800 aircraft, to be based at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for flight operations to multiple destinations across the Middle East and Asia.

On the move, Augustinas Riskus, Deputy CCO, KlasJet, said,“One of our main long-term strategic goals at KlasJet is to cater to a variety of regions worldwide. The new partnership with US-Bangla Airlines is giving our company a chance to serve the needs of the Middle East and Asia regions and learn the business specifics of this part of the world that was untouched by KlasJet until now. We are dedicated to delivering a seamless experience for our clients and their passengers, placing great emphasis on quality and professionalism in all aspects of our operations.”

Jitendra Pandey, Head, Commercial and Contracts, US-Bangla Airlines, commented,“We believe KlasJet has the capability, and they can support US-Bangla Airlines to cater to the ever-growing demand for air travel from Bangladesh. We are confident of expanding this partnership further shortly.”

KlasJet is a family member of Avia Solutions Group-the world's largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider-with a 199 aircraft fleet, operating on all continents in the world. The group also provides various aviation services such as MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), pilots and crew training, ground handling, and other interconnected solutions.

