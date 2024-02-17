               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukroboronprom To Cooperate With Leading German Arms Manufacturer


2/17/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry signed a memorandum of cooperation with the leading German company Dynamit Nobel Defense.

The press service of Ukroboronprom said this in a pos on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukroboronprom continues to expand the geography of international partnerships with leading global companies. On February 17, 2024, the company signed a memorandum with one of the leaders of the global arms community - Dynamit Nobel Defense," the statement said.

Dynamit Nobel Defense GmbH (DND) is a German arms manufacturer, a subsidiary of the

Details of the cooperation are not disclosed.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC is starting a partnership with four Lithuanian companies engaged in innovative development and production in the military sphere.

Photo: Ukroboronprom

