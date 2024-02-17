Ukroboronprom To Cooperate With Leading German Arms Manufacturer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry signed a memorandum of cooperation with the leading German company Dynamit Nobel Defense.
The press service of Ukroboronprom said this in a pos on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"Ukroboronprom continues to expand the geography of international partnerships with leading global companies. On February 17, 2024, the company signed a memorandum with one of the leaders of the global arms community - Dynamit Nobel Defense," the statement said. Read also:
Rheinmetall to increase ammunition production, including for Ukraine
Dynamit Nobel Defense GmbH (DND) is a German arms manufacturer, a subsidiary of the
Details of the cooperation are not disclosed.
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC is starting a partnership with four Lithuanian companies engaged in innovative development and production in the military sphere.
Photo: Ukroboronprom
MENAFN17022024000193011044ID1107864652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.