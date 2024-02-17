Zelensky Discusses Further Support For Ukraine With U.S. Senators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of U.S. senators led by Chairmen of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Democrat Ben Cardin and Republican James Risch.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The President thanked the U.S. side for its support and noted the importance of the recent decision of the Senate in support of the bill providing for the allocation of additional aid for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the President of the United States and both parties for your decisions, support and assistance," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that the U.S. Senate and administration, which are pushing for further assistance to Ukraine, are on the right side of history.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office , Zelensky informed the senators about Ukraine's priority defense needs, including additional artillery systems and ammunition, long-range weapons, electronic warfare, and strengthening air defense.

The Head of State also spoke about the steps taken by Ukraine to counter Russia's attempts to undermine free navigation and unimpeded food exports through the Black Sea.

The President thanked for the initiatives that limit the resources of the Russian aggressor state to wage war against Ukraine and for the steps taken by the United States to create a legislative mechanism for the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets to rebuild our country.

As reported, on February 13, the U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill by 70 votes that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries without taking into account measures to combat immigration. The document must now be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the President.

The lower house of the U.S. Congress has gone on recess, leaving the aid package for Ukraine approved by the Senate without consideration.