Zelensky, Frederiksen Discuss Possible Dates For Signing Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met in Munich with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss possible dates for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"As part of his participation in the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. [...] The parties coordinated the final steps in the preparation of a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration and discussed possible dates for signing," the statement said.

Zelensky thanked Denmark for its constant leadership in assisting Ukraine and highly appreciated the 14 packages of defense support provided by Denmark.

The two paid special attention to further defense support for Ukraine, bilateral cooperation and cooperation with other countries to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

They also discussed the involvement of Denmark and Danish companies in the joint production of drones.

Zelensky thanked Frederiksen for her assistance in promoting the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Both leaders discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of broad representation of countries.

Ukraine has already signed security cooperation agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine