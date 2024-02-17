Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island Wins Best Staycation At BBC Good Food Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island won big at the BBC Good Food Awards Middle East, where it clinched the Best Staycation in the Northern Emirates. This accolade serves as a testament to the resort's commitment to excellence in hospitality and guest satisfaction.

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island provides an idyllic sanctuary not only for tourists but also for residents of the UAE seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of urban centres.

Fabien Chesnais, General Manager, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island said:“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled staycation experiences. Our resort serves as a haven where guests, whether local or international, can escape the stresses of city life and indulge in relaxation and tranquillity.”

At Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, guests are treated to a plethora of indulgent amenities and experiences. From exquisite dining options to rejuvenating spa treatments, the resort offers something for every discerning traveller. The expansive Wibit water park, the largest of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah, provides endless aquatic adventures and serves as a playground for guests of all ages.

For adults seeking a serene getaway, Ula Beach Bar offers a tranquil retreat where they can unwind amid breathtaking ocean views and enjoy refreshing beverages and delectable food. The resort's accommodations cater to every preference, ranging from private chalets with pool and terrace access to rooms boasting stunning beach, pool, or Al Marjan Island views.

With three pools on-site -- including a main pool, a dedicated kid's pool, and an exclusive pool for adults at Ula -- guests can enjoy leisurely swims and soak up the warm Ras Al Khaimah sun. Families and teenagers are also catered to with a dedicated teen zone featuring fun gaming activities, as well as an arcade zone where families can bond over exciting arcade games.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved this recognition, especially considering that we opened our doors in June 2022. Winning this award in our first year of operation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” added Chesnais.

It offers diverse culinary offerings with six restaurants, ranging from all-day dining, a sports bar, cosy cafes to a rooftop bar with panoramic views, ensuring that guests enjoy a memorable dining experience during their stay.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

ianslife / tb