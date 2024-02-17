Qatar Totalenergies Open 2024 Tournament Director Expects Remarkable Final Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Qatar TotalEnergies Women's Open Tennis Championship 2024 Saad Al Mohannadi, expects that the final match of the tournament between the World number one and defending champion Polish Iga Szwitek and Kazakh Elena Rybakina (world number four), slated for Saturday, to be a remarkable match.

In remarks today, Al Mohannadi expressed, his satisfaction with the widespread praise that the tournament is receiving globally, considering the 2024 edition to be one of the best editions in the tournament's history.



He pointed out that the final match will live up to the expectations of the fans who wish to watch the final of a special edition, stressing that the presence of Polish Iga Szwitek in the final is not surprising, especially since she is the best player at the present time, and the holder of the title in the past two editions.

He considered Kazakh Rybakina's qualification well-deserved in light of the strong performance she put throughout her career in the tournament, indicating that the fans will enjoy a final between two very important players.