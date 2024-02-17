Recognizing A Palestine State 'Not A Taboo' For France: Macron

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

French President acknowledges the legitimacy of recognizing Palestine, stating it's no longer taboo for France.

Emmanuel Macron adds that if efforts for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine fail due to Israeli opposition, France will independently decide on recognizing Palestine officially.

Macron has previously emphasized that the only way to resolve the current Middle East crisis is by establishing an independent Palestinian state.

However, the Israeli Finance Minister and National Security Minister have opposed the proposal for an independent Palestinian state.

Israel's Finance Minister, Zalman Shoval, firmly stated,“We will by no means agree to this proposal.” Meanwhile, Israel's National Security Minister, Yitzhak Ben Gvir, strongly criticized America's plan to recognize Palestine in the coming weeks.

Ben Gvir asserted that America's intention, along with Arab countries, to create a terrorist state alongside Israel, is a delusion and part of the mistaken belief that there is a partner for peace on the other side.

These remarks come in response to a Washington Post report suggesting that Israel's main ally, the United States, is pushing forward with a plan to create a Palestinian state.

The conflicting views between key stakeholders highlight the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the issue of Palestinian statehood. While France signals openness to recognizing Palestine, Israel remains staunchly opposed, underscoring the deep-seated divisions that continue to challenge prospects for peace in the region.

The outbreak of conflict on October 7, 2023, saw Hamas launching attacks on Israel, prompting a full-fledged response from the Israeli government against Hamas and the Palestinian people.

This escalation resulted in over 100,000 Palestinians being killed and injured due to Israeli airstrikes, with over a million displaced individuals facing dire humanitarian conditions, and lacking shelter, water, medicine, and necessities for survival.

