Egyptian Business Delegation Visits Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani has received a delegation of Egyptian businessmen and investors specializing in infrastructure projects, the housing sector, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Mr. Al-Sudani welcomed the delegation, affirming Iraq's keenness to sustain bilateral cooperation with Egypt and its private sector, and to expand its horizons in various fields.

This comes as a result of ongoing mutual visits and the activation of joint committees, reflecting Iraq's economic openness towards the Arab and global spheres and its efforts to foster cooperation with major Arab and foreign companies.

Members of the Egyptian delegation expressed their desire to work in Iraq through available investment opportunities in infrastructure, the pharmaceutical industry, and collaboration with the Iraqi private sector. They also emphasized the importance of building economic partnerships that benefit both brotherly countries.

(Sources: Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Oil, Argus Media, Reuters)