Companies Set To Pitch To Panel Of Investors At International Biomass Conference & Expo

Produced by Biomass Magazine, Pitch Day will provide the opportunity for emerging companies to participate in the International Biomass Conference & Expo

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biomass Magazine announced this week the six companies selected to pitch to a group of angel investors and venture capital firms at the 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo , taking place March 4-6, 2024, in Richmond, Virginia.“There are countless innovations happening in the biomass industry,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales, and marketing at Biomass Magazine.“Giving companies the opportunity to pitch new technology to investors is a prime example of how Biomass Magazine is committed to the overall growth and success of the biomass industry.”Each company applied to participate and was selected by a panel of experienced industry investors and individuals.The six companies selected to give an in-person pitch at the International Biomass Conference & Expo are:.Haffner EnergyHaffner Energy is the designer and builder of HYNOCA, a disruptive carbon-negative solution for producing competitive renewable hydrogen. HYNOCA is a world game-changer for the renewable hydrogen market and related decarbonization, protected by 15 patent families, and over 100 international patents..CapCO2 SolutionsCapCO2 Solutions is building a network of small, modular green methanol factories distributed across the ethanol heartland. Their patented green fuel technology reduces ethanol plant CI scores by 25 points (GREET verified). They leverage the CO2 coming from ethanol plants to make valuable new products and deliver $100M new revenues. Their first customer is Adkins Energy in Lena, IL and will be in operation this summer. They are focused on green methanol now, with low carbon SAF in the future..Trinity Drying SystemsTrinity Drying Systems is introducing a patented design innovation for drying bulk materials. They have demonstrated on pilot level and filed for process patents..Phoenix EnergyPhoenix Energy builds, owns, and operates community-scale carbon removal plants that produce energy and biochar as well as provide jobs in some of California's hardest hit communities. Having just completed a 2MW project in the Sierra National Forest they are now working to close financing on a 3MW plant at the intersection of the Stanislaus and Eldorado National Forests..Prairie Clean EnergyPrairie Clean Energy is a world-class aggregator of prairie-based straw waste, which they convert into pellets for the global energy markets..New Legacy TechnologiesNew Legacy Technologies uses proven, highly efficient processes and methodologies as the foundation for sustainable initiatives leveraging waste biomass to provide a perpetual source of low-cost sustainable fuels and renewable energy."We had a ton of interest in the International Biomass Conference & Expo Pitch Day event from both startups and investors,” said Marla DeFoe, marketing and advertising manager for Biomass Magazine.“Selection was tough, but I think the companies selected to pitch demonstrate the vast development and innovation happening industry wide."The largest, fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is expected to draw roughly 1,000 attendees and more than 170 exhibitors. Now in its 17th year, the conference will come to Richmond, Virginia for the first time.“We are excited to bring the International Biomass Conference & Expo to Richmond, Virgina,” said John Nelson.“There are many biomass power facilities, pellet mill plants and RNG projects near or within driving distance of Richmond. The activity within the industry is very abundant within the region.”To view the online agenda, click here .About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo – the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as several ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other Web-based industry resources.

