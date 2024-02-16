TGTE Welcomes Canadian Leader Pierre Poilievre's Pledge To Take Sri Lanka To The ICJ On Charges Of Genocide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Visuvanathan RudrakumaranTORONTO, CANADA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) today welcomes Canada's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre's pledge to take Sri Lanka to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and appoint lawyers to pursue charges against accused war criminals in International Criminal Court [ICC].Giving interviews to two Tamil media outlets in recent months, Poilievre said his plan includes "Magnitsky sanctions to specifically target guilty members of the Rajapaksa regime for their role in the genocide”.“We will move motions to censor at the UN and in other international fora to hold the regime accountable for their abuses and to recognize on the world stage that this was a genocide that they carried out against the Tamils.” he continued.Poilievre told another Tamil outlet that“we will be directing lawyers for foreign affairs Canada to pursue applications for the prosecution of the regime in international criminal courts so they can be prosecuted for the genocide that they carried out”."Honorable Pierre Poilievre has proved himself to be a great Canadian leader who stands up to Canada's exemplary values and people fighting for justice around the world. Tamils congratulate him for his principal position,” said Mr. VisuvanatthanRudrakumaran, Prime Minister of TGTE.“The circumstances leading to South Africa's petition before the International Court of Justice charging Israel with genocide against the Palestinians is reminiscent of the situation during the final stages of the war between the Tamils and Sri Lankan state.” continued Rudrakumaran.The 2012 UN Internal Review Report [Petrie Report] stated that“over 70,000 civilians are unaccounted for during the final stages of the war”. Mr. Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, called the Government of Sri Lanka to enact statutes criminalizing genocide. The TGTE launched a signature campaign calling for an international investigation of the international crimes during the final stages of the conflict in Sri Lanka. More than 16 million people signed the petition. .Mr. Polievre's position is consistent with the unanimous resolution passed in the Canadian Parliament on 19th June 2019“calling upon the United Nations to establish an international independent investigation in the allegations of genocide against Tamils committed in Sri Lanka”. continued Rudrakumaran."The fact that there is no statute of limitations to bring charges against those guilty of genocide and the complete lack of accountability so far shows that Sri Lanka should be urgently referred to the I.C.J. Failure to do so will once again underline the double standards followed by international institutions and the global community depending on the political weight, race and class of the victims of genocide." He continued."Between 1956 and 2008, Tamils have been subject to 157 racial massacres on the island of Sri Lanka including the 1958, 1977, and 1983 racial pogroms. The racial killings culminated in the 2009 Mullivaaikal Genocide." Continued Rudrakumaran."Former High Commissioner Al Hussein stated in his 2015 report that the crimes committed in the final stages of war in Sri Lanka are“systemic crimes”. The available evidence clearly establish that it is the Sri Lankan state that committed the international crimes. It should be held accountable" concludes Rudrakumaran.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It's based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: ...Twitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb:

