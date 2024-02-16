Reps Of Azerbaijan's Military Attaché In Russia Attend Moscow Meeting (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Representatives
of the Military Attaché Office of Azerbaijan in Russia took part in
the meeting of the heads of governing bodies of military education
of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS) in Moscow, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.
"The meeting was chaired by Major General Yuri Dashkin,
Secretary of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. It covered the
activities completed in 2023 and the measures planned for 2024.
Also, speeches by authorized persons were heard, and comprehensive
opinions were shared on the prospects for mutual integration of
military education systems in the CIS within the present
problems.
At the end, a protocol was signed on the progress of the meeting
with follow-up discussions," the ministry noted.
