(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tens of thousands of citizens of Asian and African countries are fighting on the side of the Russian army.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Ukrinform reported.

"Russians continue to recruit mercenaries in Africa and Asia. Foreign mercenaries are trained in Russia and then sent to the territory of Ukraine. The Russians promise them a salary of $2000 to $4000, but pay several hundred dollars in support," the report says.

As noted, Russian special services are actively recruiting citizens of Syria, Nepal, Afghanistan, India, Congo, Egypt, and Central Asia.

PM Shmyhal believes seizure of frozenn assets must start this year

The aggressor uses them mainly to storm Ukrainian positions.

"However, there is no easy money, and the price for war crimes is growing in Ukraine. Already 400 thousand liquidated Nazis of the Russian Armed Forces testify to this, but not personally," the National Resistance Center notes.

As reported, foreign students are being recruited into the army in Russia by blackmail.