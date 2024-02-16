Tens Of Thousands Of Mercenaries From Africa And Asia Fighting On Side Of Russia In Ukraine - National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tens of thousands of citizens of Asian and African countries are fighting on the side of the Russian army.
This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Ukrinform reported.
"Russians continue to recruit mercenaries in Africa and Asia. Foreign mercenaries are trained in Russia and then sent to the territory of Ukraine. The Russians promise them a salary of $2000 to $4000, but pay several hundred dollars in support," the report says.
As noted, Russian special services are actively recruiting citizens of Syria, Nepal, Afghanistan, India, Congo, Egypt, and Central Asia.
Read also:
PM Shmyhal believes seizure of frozen Russia
n assets must start this year
The aggressor uses them mainly to storm Ukrainian positions.
"However, there is no easy money, and the price for war crimes is growing in Ukraine. Already 400 thousand liquidated Nazis of the Russian Armed Forces testify to this, but not personally," the National Resistance Center notes.
As reported, foreign students are being recruited into the army in Russia by blackmail.
MENAFN16022024000193011044ID1107860092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.