Afghan-American Critiques US Afghan Strategy, Modi Upbeat On Economy At ET Summit

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Safi Rauf, Afghan-American advocate and Ayanangsha Maitra, India-based journalist

Amidst these geopolitical discussions, the UN's plea for $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan was highlighted, with only a fraction pledged so far. Rauf underscored the critical role of international aid, which brings in $40 million weekly to the Afghan economy, according to his statements.

Safi Rauf's journey from a refugee camp in Pakistan to becoming a prominent Afghan-American humanitarian and Navy reservist is remarkable. After moving to the US as a teenager, Rauf served as a hospital corpsman and linguist in the Navy Reserve and played a significant role with Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan. His commitment to aiding those affected by the conflict led to the founding of the Human First Coalition with his brothers. This organization has been instrumental in evacuating over 6,000 individuals from Afghanistan, showcasing Rauf's dedication to humanitarian causes.

In 2022, Rauf advocated for the Afghan Adjustment Act, aiming to facilitate Afghan evacuees' transition to legal permanent residency in the US. His efforts underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan refugees and the international community's role in addressing the crisis.

This report sheds light on the complexities of the Afghan situation, the geopolitical dynamics at play, and the personal stories of those working tirelessly to make a difference amidst turmoil.

