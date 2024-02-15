TGW Logistics Unveils Robot Capable Of Picking 1,000 Items An Hour Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) TGW Logistics has unveiled an industrial robotic arm for material handling that is capable of picking 1,000 items an hour.

The company says its experts have channeled 50 years of technical knowledge into the picking robot which“raises picking efficiency to a whole new level”.

RovoFlex stands out due to its high productivity, simple handling and maximum reliability, says TGW. The versatile robot therefore offers an answer to challenges such as the growing labour shortage or increasingly rapid changes in product ranges.

RovoFlex is a highly-automated robot with an intelligent camera system. It is debuting in combination with the PickCenter; together, the PickCenter RovoFlex constitutes a hybrid picking station.

With this setup, customers can switch smoothly between manual and automatic mode, easily covering order peaks.

