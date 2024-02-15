Israel's Aggression On Gaza Continues Despite International Warnings

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Israel has intensified its attacks on different parts of the Gaza Strip, ignoring the growing warnings of the international community about the risk of a massacre in the densely populated city of Rafah, where many people have fled from the northern and central areas of the Strip, seeking refuge in what the Israeli army called“safe zones” at the start of the war.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israel had killed 103 civilians and wounded 145 in 11 massacres during the past 24 hours. It added that the death toll from the Israeli offensive had reached 28,576 and the number of injured had risen to 68,291 since the beginning of the war on Gaza media, citing a“high-level” source, reported that the Cairo meeting of the quartet on Gaza was“positive” and that the talks would continue for three more days. Israeli media said that the Israeli delegation had returned to Tel Aviv on Tuesday night UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that Israel had not informed it of any plan to evacuate the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, either alone or jointly with the office. OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke said that the office“would not be part of any forced evacuation, even if Israel contacted us on this matter.”UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his hope that the current negotiations would lead to the release of the prisoners and a ceasefire before the Israeli army launched an assault on Rafah, which would have“catastrophic consequences.”The South African government also asked the International Court of Justice to examine whether Israel's decision to expand its military operations in Rafah required the court to use its power to prevent further violations of Palestinian rights, the Israeli forces continued to besiege the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, which was suffering from a severe lack of medical and pharmaceutical supplies. The Israeli snipers targeted the displaced people inside the hospital, while the Israeli forces ordered the complex administration to evacuate the displaced people and leave only the patients and medical staff and Ireland also called for an immediate halt to the violence in Gaza to avoid further escalation. The two countries emphasized the need to support the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and affirmed that the European Union's commitment to human rights and dignity had no exceptions Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that his country and Ireland had asked the European Commission to investigate whether Israel was complying with its human rights obligations the ground, the Israeli army said that 15 of its soldiers were wounded in the clashes in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that it had fired mortar shells at Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Ansar Brigades.