Rollworks Is Only ABM Platform To Earn Top Spot On G2's 2024 Best Software Awards For Best Marketing And Digital Advertising Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company was also recently granted 104 badges across all segments in small business, mid-market and enterprise in G2's Winter Grid Report

SAN FRANCISCO

Feb. 15, 2024

Account-based platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll, today announced it has been named to

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards , making it the only account-based solution to place in the top 10 on the Marketing and Digital Advertising Products list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Less than 1% of all vendors listed on the G2 platform (115,000+) were included in this prestigious award.

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Best Marketing and Digital Advertising Products

This is RollWorks' second time receiving a top 10 G2 Best Software Award recognition, earning its place thanks to the company's unmatched expertise in data depth and buyer insights, as well as its commitment to building a connected ecosystem and creating a toolset that is truly designed for impact.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters - authentic customer voice."

In addition to the G2 Best Software Award, RollWorks received 55 Leader badges in G2's Winter 2023 Grid Report and was ranked number one in 13 reports, including Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use.

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last several years and has seen an uptick in industry recognition. In fact, RollWorks continues to be the only ABM vendor to be recognized for estimated ROI and retargeting, with customers typically experiencing increased revenue, as well as improved opportunities and an increase in lead conversions. Not only that, but RollWorks continues to add new badges to its belt with each report, in this latest one, RollWorks was recognized for Highest User Adoption for Enterprise Display Advertising.

Following the record-breaking Fall Grid Report, RollWorks continues to impress, with inclusion in 318 reports (up 60% year-over-year) and 104 badges (up 188% year-over-year). In this quarter's G2 report, RollWorks maintained its leadership position in Account-Based Advertising, Buyer Intent, Account Data Management, and Account-Based Orchestration. This continues to prove RollWorks' ability to create and disperse easy-to-use products that truly showcase their ability to understand buyers, thus resulting in improved ROI.

"It is truly an honor to be included in G2's 2024 Best Software Awards and we are thrilled to continue to receive so many badges from the Grid Reports. Both are an incredible honor and one we at Rollworks do not take for granted," said Jodi

Cerretani, VP of Marketing at RollWorks. "We are always looking for ways to improve our offering and help our customers increase their sales. The feedback we receive is invaluable to our business and we are incredibly grateful for our customers for providing such positive analyses of our services over the years. Our goal remains the same: to provide a best-in-class solution that marketers can implement to impact their business and this award, as well as the Grid Report shows that we are doing just that."

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards feature more than 30 different lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm, which is based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 50 approved reviews during the 2023 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. While G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

To learn more about how RollWorks can help you efficiently acquire, retain and expand your revenue, visit .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small - from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit .

