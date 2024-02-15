Venture Medical And MIMOSA Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MISSOULA, MT, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Medical, LLC , an innovative solutions provider in the U.S. wound care market with an expansive, wound care-focused sales and consulting team, announced it has entered into a national agreement with MIMOSA Diagnostics to enhance wound care providers' clinical decision capabilities.By combining Venture Medical's innovative wound-care diagnostic, advanced treatment, and practice management solutions with MIMOSA's state of the art tissue oxygenation, perfusion, and thermal analytics in the pocket-sized MIMOSA Pro® device and accompanying HIPAA-compliant web portal, providers will have immediate access to powerful insights regarding the status of wound healing and the overall health of the tissue in and around their patients' wounds, enabling them to direct patient treatment plans with the benefit of superior information.John Schroeder, Venture Medical President, stated:“Venture Medical is proud to partner with MIMOSA Diagnostics in creating greater awareness of and access to point-of-care tissue viability assessment in an affordable package that fits in the palm of the hand. We believe that easier access to this vital information, without waiting on specialist referrals, will drive increasingly effective treatment and provide more complete and thorough visual evidence to Medicare and other payors that the interventions are medically necessary and prudent. Historically, access to detailed tissue perfusion status has been expensive or within the reach of only physicians specializing in venous and arterial disease. Now, Venture Medical is excited to offer MIMOSA Pro in an all-inclusive package designed to be affordable to busy wound care practitioners.”Dr. Karen Cross, CEO, Founder of MIMOSA Diagnostics, shared:“Partnering with a full service distribution company like Venture Medical who has years of commercialization experience in the skin optical imaging space will provide a partnership that increases our national footprint. This partnership will help support MIMOSA's goal of elevating wound care diagnostics taking one step closer to healthcare equity by making our novel pocket-sized technology available to all clinicians at a faster pace. As a technology company, the strategic alliance and alignment of our organizations will enable MIMOSA Diagnostics to elevate the standard of care by providing the latest and greatest innovations in skin imaging.”

