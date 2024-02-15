Jordan-Greece Parliamentary Association Stresses Boosting Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Head of the Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Association, Hail Ayyash, emphasized the long-standing and significant bilateral ties between Jordan and Greece, characterizing them as historical and profound.During Thursday's meeting of the association with Greek Ambassador Irene Riga, Ayyash highlighted the extensive bilateral relations across various sectors, emphasizing the necessity to bolster efforts in enhancing collaboration within the private sectors of both nations.He advocated for strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector by increasing tourist numbers, citing Jordan's tourism potential in religious, therapeutic, and recreational domains.Ayyash underscored the alignment of both nations in collaborating with friendly countries to seek a just and comprehensive solution to end the indiscriminate war in Gaza, expressing concern over the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the killing of children and the elderly, and the bombing of hospitals and schools in Gaza.Riga affirmed the strong relations between her country and Jordan across various domains and the ongoing communication between the leadership of both nations.She referenced the visit of the Greek Foreign Minister and his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart, along with the tripartite summit involving Jordan, Greece, and Cyprus.She commended the Greek Foreign Minister's acknowledgment of Jordan as a pivotal country in the region and reiterated the shared perspective of both countries on the situation in Gaza, underlining the need to find a resolution to end the war.She explained her country's efforts, through the European Union, to advocate for stability in the region.